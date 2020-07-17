BADEN, Beth Beth Baden, 88 years old, passed away on July 15, 2020, after a long illness. She passed at home, surrounded by Jack, her husband of almost 65 years, her children, and niece Diane Thiele. Visitation will be Friday, July 17, from 6 PM - 8 PM, at the funeral home. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.

