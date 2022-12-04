Bacon, Stephen

BACON, Rev. Stephen



Allan



Rev. Stephen Allan Bacon died on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Charlotte, NC following a brief illness. He was born on November 28, 1936 in New York, NY to Polly (Fredenburg) and Richard Emerson Bacon.



Steve lived in Chicago, IL and graduated high school in Chattanooga, TN. He received a degree in history from King University in Bristol, TN and a Master's in Theology from Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, GA.



Steve was ordained by the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A) and served pastorates at Central Presbyterian Church in Anderson, SC, Central Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, GA, First Presbyterian Church in Cartersville, GA, and Peachtree Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, GA. He also served in several administrative capacities at Columbia Theological Seminary and Johnson C. Smith Theological Seminary and as a fundraiser for churches with Kercher, Bacon and Associates.



In 2021, Steve and Edna relocated from Atlanta to Charlotte to be close to family. In Charlotte, Steve enjoyed being involved in the Sharon Towers community.



Steve was known and loved for his kind demeanor, astute wisdom, gentle counsel, subtle wit and good humor. Steve is also remembered by his family for memories of beach weeks, his homemade breakfasts, worldwide travels with Edna and his affinity for baking - especially doughnuts and cookies. His pride and delight were any time he was able to spend with his sons and their families; his enjoyment of folk art, and his building of wooden games and birdhouses for his grandchildren and friends.



Steve is survived by his wife of 60 years, Edna (McLain) Bacon; his three sons, Allan Bacon of Brooklyn, NY, Bruce Bacon and his wife, Alex and Doug Bacon and his wife, Julie of Charlotte, NC. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Erin, Kate, Meg, Tyler, Wilson, Phelps and Mac; brother-in-law, Ken McLain; sister-in-law, Ann Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Steve was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Deborah Mae Owens; and infant sister, Avery Ann; and brother-in-law, Milton McLain.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Central Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, GA. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.



Memorials may be offered in memory of Steve to Central Presbyterian Church, 201 Washington Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30303, Columbia Theological Seminary, PO Box 520, Decatur, GA 30031, Sharon Towers, 5100 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210, or a charity of the donor's choice.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences may be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com

