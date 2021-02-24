Baber, Kathleen

BABER (PRINCE), Kathleen



Kathleen Prince Baber, age 81, of Duluth passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. Ms. Baber loved life. She was a prayer warrior, loved her church and her family. She enjoyed singing and had a passion for flowers. Survivors include her sons, Alfred Paul Giles Baber and Martin David Baber both of CA; daughters, Yolanda Diana Mary Baber of CA, Catherine Melinda Mariam Baber of CO, Alexandria Anna Maria Baber of MN, Cassandra Leftenant of Duluth and Kathleen Theresa Baber of Suwanee; brother Billy Prince and wife Edith of TN; sisters Wyvette Davis of AL and Geraldine Thompson of Alabama; 11 grandchildren and a host of other relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband Yvon Baber, parents Gillis Prince and Mattie Heard Prince, and 2 brothers John Elton Prince and Tommy Joe Prince. Funeral Mass will be held 11:30 AM, Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Flowery Branch, GA. Father Eric Hill will be officiating. Interment to follow at Broadlawn Cemetery, Buford, GA. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary at 7:00 PM. Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

