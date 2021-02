BABBS, Joseph "Joe"



Mr. Joseph "Joe" Babbs, 59, of Atlanta passed on Sunday, February 14, 2021. The service will be held at Central Holiness Church on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM. He is survived by daughters, Shemeek, Aireale and Symphony. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.