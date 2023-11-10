Obituaries

Babb, Lorene

File photo
File photo
Nov 10, 2023

BABB, Lorene

Age 76, of Arlington, GA, passed November 4, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1 PM, WAW Redan Chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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