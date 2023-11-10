Obituaries

Babb, Lorene

File photo
File photo
Nov 10, 2023

BABB, Lorene

Age 76, of Arlington, GA, passed November 4, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1 PM, WAW Redan Chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

US Ye Concert

Pressure mounts on Ye to be pulled from his headline role at a summer festival in London

15m ago

The Latest: Trump threatens to strike Iran's infrastructure if Strait of Hormuz isn't reopened

17m ago

MASTERS '26: Augusta's 'beautiful little hole' at No. 7 has turned much nastier

42m ago

Featured

APD incident piedmont

Officials identify 16-year-old girl killed in Piedmont Park shooting

2h ago

To end shutdown, House leaders need hawks like Rep. Clyde on board

April showers pour down on Stone Mountain’s Easter service

1h ago