BAAS, John Robert



Age 99, of Roswell, passed away July 28, 2021. Preceded in death by wife Rose Theresa Baas; survivors include daughter Sue (Marshall) Eubanks of Milton, son Jack (Sharon) Baas of Thousand Oaks, CA, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Private memorial services will be held August 19, 2021 at Roswell Funeral Home & Green Lawn Cemetery.