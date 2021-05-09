<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">AZAR, Jacqueline Martha "Jackie"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">1940-2021<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">In the early hours of April 16, 2021, Jacqueline Martha Azar ("Jackie"), aged 80, passed onto the next life where she had been patiently and lovingly awaited by her grandparents; parents; uncles Joe, Nick and Abe; and aunts Maggie, Sarah, Frances and Karemy. Jackie had spent most of her adult life caring for her mother, Uncle Joe and Aunts Sarah and Frances.<br/><br/>Jackie graduated from high school and entered college at age sixteen. After graduating from college, she obtained a Masters Degree in Education (Elementary Guidance). Subsequently, she spent many years teaching abroad on U.S. military bases in France and Germany through the U.S. Dependents' Schools Europe. She taught 6th Grade at a Christian Academy in Taiwan and held a position as librarian in Beirut, Lebanon. During these years, she frequently took the opportunity to travel globally. When she returned to Atlanta, she resumed teaching with the Atlanta Board of Education.<br/><br/>Jackie had many projects which she pursued with creative passion and energy. These included a passion for the Christian faith and its teachings. By working with military Chaplains, she was instrumental in sending U.S. troops stationed abroad inspirational messages. In addition, she coordinated with Georgia State University's Baptist Student Union to send letters to the U.S. troops.<br/><br/>Over many years, Jackie donated significant sums to charitable, Christian organizations through her foundation. Additionally, she applied her lifelong love of piano by composing piano music, using the Psalms as words. To continue "spreading the Word," she took inspirational Bible verses and framed them in creative settings to be displayed in the home and office.<br/><br/>She intensely pursued her interests through the last years of her life, adopting an additional interest by volunteering at the Georgia legislature during its annual session. She was an avid and active supporter of the conservative Christian wing of the Republican party.<br/><br/>Jackie is survived by brothers John and Gary, sister Dana, and nieces Elizabeth, (and two sons), Lisa, as well as many cousins.<br/><br/>Several beautifully arranged flower beds which Jackie planted in various yards in the Atlanta area are now abloom where they will continue to bloom annually in tribute to her memory. A memorial service for Jackie will be announced at a later date. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.</font><br/>