Azar, Bernice

1 hour ago

AZAR, Bernice Miss Bernice Azar, 93 of Atlanta, passed away July 27, 2020. Bernice was predeceased by her parents, Betty Moses Azar and David George Azar and by two of her sisters, Evelyn Azar Jabaley and Jeanette Azar Maloof. She will be dearly missed by her surviving sister, Edna Azar Maloof and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bernice was active in her church, Our Lady of the Assumption, and in their choir for many years. Bernice was laid to rest in Westview Cemetery on July 30, 2020.

