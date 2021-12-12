AYERS, Hudson Edmund



Mr. Hudson Edmund Ayers, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away December 3, 2021. He was born December 8, 1937 in Savannah, Georgia to the late Oscar Prince Ayers and Dorothy Hollowell Ayers Little. Mr. Ayers was an undergraduate at Armstrong University and the University of Georgia and had graduate degrees from the University of Georgia School of Law, Emory University, and Georgia State University.



He was employed with the Columbia County Florida School system working as a school psychologist. Mr. Ayers was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Lake City, Florida. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, William Robert Little, Jr. and his wife of 40 years, Judith Taylor Ayers.



He is survived by his children, Marlea Ann DeRosia Hearne (Phillip), Eric Zundel Ayers (Akinyi), Deidra Grace DeRosia Bohannon (Raymond), Rachel Margaret Ayers Bartolomei (Fernando), Laura Ruth Ayers Roberts (Nick), 12 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. cousin, Judy Zipperer Stelts (Fred) who was like a sister to him, the Croft family including his brother John Croft (Elaine), sister Margaret Rose Croft and nephews, the Little family who are many and held dear in his heart. The family of Hudson Ayers wishes to extend their greatest appreciation to Christian City Sparks Inn staff, Pruitt Hospice, caregivers from CareBest Family Care Solutions, and Southwest Christian Hospice for making their Dad comfortable and caring for him like family.



A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to one of the following organizations: Southwest Christian Care, 7225 Lester Road, Union City, GA 30291 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1893 Memphis, TN 38101. Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, Fairburn.



