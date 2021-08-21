AYCOX, Allen L.



Allen L. Aycox passed away at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the age of 86. He was preceded in death by his first wife Lorine Guthrie Aycox. He is survived by his wife Brenda Martin Aycox, two daughters Traci Aycox Newman (Micahel) and Natalie Aycox DuBose. Three sons Rodrick Allen Aycox (Maria Barboza), Mark Douglas Blackwell (Jennifer) and Jeffrey Martin Blackwell (Katherine). Grandchildren; Eric Allen Reid, Alyson Leigh Reid, Rodrick Allen Aycox, Jr., Ashley Vail Aycox, Abigail DuBose, Hannah DuBose, Grant Martin Blackwell, Lilia Erin Blackwell, Emerson Cole Blackwell, Wyatt Alexander Blackwell, Cristina Maria Aycox and great-grandchild Mason Carter Reid.



Allen was born and raised in Wylam, Alabama near the coalmines surrounding Birmingham. After graduating high school, he earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama. He started his career is sales, which eventually lead him to settle in Atlanta, Georgia in the late 1960's. Allen leaves a legacy of successful businesses in and around Atlanta, many of which are still in operation today. No matter how busy his work kept him, he always found time for family, friends and the people he worked with.



Allen loved raising horses on his farm in Georgia, cruising around the Caribbean and relaxing in Key West. He passes down his love of boats, cars, travel and most importantly John Wayne films. His work ethic was second to none. He will be missed by all.



