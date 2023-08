AXELSON, Frederick



Frederick Harold Axelson, 80, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on August 21, 2023. Fred enjoyed a deep love of Classical music. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; and dog, Cooper. His service will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM, at The Cathedral of Christ the King.



