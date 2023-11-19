AXELBERG, Stephen J.



Stephen J. Axelberg passed away November 10, 2023, at age 74, following complications from heart disease. He was a native of Atlanta, second son of Howard and Betty Axelberg of Atlanta, and a graduate of Oglethorpe University. He worked in advertising, then had a career in wine sales, and prided himself on knowing (and explaining) which malbec, merlot or pinot gris would make the most of a festive or momentous occasion. He also – in his fearless 60s – got into improv and acting, and had a role in the Georgia-filmed production "The Solomon Bunch." Steve was predeceased by his parents, and his older brother, Jon Axelberg. He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth (Tina); his sister-in-law, Maila Axelberg; and many loyal friends, including the amazing Guardian Angel Corps of Deep Springs. Steve loved animals, the ocean, and the seasons as they changed. He always spoke of death as "the next great adventure" – one that's beginning with a joyous reunion. He will be missed.



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