Avret, Edwin Thomas

AVRET, Dr. Edwin "Bud"



Dr. Edwin Thomas Avret "Bud" of Decatur, GA, passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on Saturday, October 7, 2023.



He was born in Macon, GA and attended Fort Hawkins Elementary and Lanier High School for boys. He had perfect attendance every year. He attended Mercer University where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He then attended the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta where he was a member of Alpha Kappa Kappa fraternity. He graduated in 1958 and did post-doctoral work at Talmadge Memorial Hospital in Augusta, GA and Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, GA.



He served as a Captain in the United States Air Force, where he was stationed at the Strategic Air Command Headquarters in Omaha, NB and Turner Air Force base in Albany, GA.



He practiced internal medicine for 34 years in Decatur, GA. He was an active member of the Decatur First United Methodist Church where he served a term as President of the Knox-Peabody Sunday School class. He retired to St. Simons Island where he and his wife, Stella, lived for 23 years. He was a member of St. Simons United Methodist Church where he was in the Fellowship Sunday School class.



He was an avid reader and a golf enthusiast. He loved his friends and his patients but most of all, he adored his family.



He was predeceased by his parents, Nathaniel and Elizabeth Avret; in-laws, Irene and Sidney Tidwell; daughter, Catherine Berrie; his sister, Joyce Morgan; and his sisters-in-law, Edwina (Dick) Ferguson and Sidney Milner. He is survived by his beloved wife, Stella Tidwell Avret; his sister, Beth (Charlie) Martin; his daughter, Farren and her wife, Kim Corn; grandchildren, Crystal Garrett, Lacey Oliver, Eric Irish, and Cameron Irish; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday November 4 at AS Turner and Sons,2773 North Decatur Road, Decatur, GA. A visitation will be at 1:00 and the service will be at 2:00 PM. A reception will be at the Mansions at Decatur, 2677 Lawrenceville Highway in Decatur, GA from 3:30-5:00.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association of Georgia or to a charity of your choice.





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