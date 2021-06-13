AVESIAN, Susan Hinner



Susan Hinner Avesian, age 75 of Woodstock, passed away on Saturday, May 29,2021 at Northside Hospital Cherokee. No services are scheduled at this time. She is survived by husband, Sidney Avesian Jr. of Woodstock; Sons Nick (Kristin) Brown of Canton and Matthew (Julie) Brown of Marietta; daughters Jennifer (Rodney) Fuller of Charlotte, NC, Amie (Todd) Webster of Canton, Emalie (Kent) Levine of Wake Forest, NC; sister Ginny (Kenneth) Hook of St. Simon's Island; grandchildren Mason Webster, Caroline Brown, Logan Webster, Sydney Fuller, Lindsey Fuller, Cooper Brown, Stayton Brown, Grant Brown, Lainie Brown, Gracie Levine, and Andy Levine.



The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Avesian family.

