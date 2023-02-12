X
Avesian, Sidney

Obituaries
2 hours ago

AVESIAN, Jr., Sidney John

Sidney Avesian Jr., loving father, grandfather and brother passed away on February 8, 2023. Born of Armenian immigrant parents on April 30, 1936 in Detroit, MI, Sidney lived a full and happy life of 86 years. He built his career as an entrepreneur and raised his family in the Atlanta area. He will be remembered for his fun sense of humor, love for his family, spending time golfing and his life on Lake Nottely. He'll always be known for his sweet tooth and as "Grandpa at the lake". He is survived by his brother and sister, children and grandchildren.




