AVERY, E.H. "Buddy" E. H. "Buddy" Avery, 74, passed away at home on Lake Burton, Georgia on August 21, 2020. Born in Alamo, Tennessee on November 10, 1945, Buddy attended Alamo High School (Class of 1963). He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from The University of Tennessee in 1967 and a Doctors of Jurisprudence degree from The University of Tennessee College of Law in 1970. He was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. Buddy is a past member of the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants, the Tennessee Bar Association and the American Bar Association. Buddy's career began when he was hired as Tax Manager at Arthur Anderson & Company. In 1973, he was recruited by Harvey Mathis to join the leadership team at the newly founded real estate company, Taylor & Mathis. Buddy served as the Executive Vice President, responsible for operations and property management activities at the company's various office and industrial projects in Georgia, Florida, and Texas. He retired from the company he helped to build in 2010 As a long time resident of Atlanta, Buddy attended Northside Methodist Church, served on the Board of Decatur Federal Bank, and was a member of Capital City Club. Buddy enjoyed traveling with friends and family. He was a connoisseur of fine wines and held the rank of Commandeur of the Confrerie des Chevaliers du Tastevin. Buddy was an avid football fan, cheering on his Tennessee Volunteers for more than four decades. He was selected by the President of the University of Tennessee to serve as a member of the President's Council for many years. He was also a member of the UT Development Council, past President of the Atlanta Big Orange Club, and founded and endowed multiple academic and athletic scholarships. He and his wife, Lisa, were members of the UT Harold C. Warner society. After retirement, the Averys relocated to Lake Burton in Clayton, GA, where Buddy was a strong supporter of local charities. He was a friend and mentor to many. He will be greatly missed. Buddy is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Lisa Friday Avery, sons Kevin (Rebecca), and Brent (Diana); five grandchildren, Grace, Parker, Luke, Meredith, and Aaron; and sister Saundra Avery Johnson. He is preceded in death by his father E.T. Avery and mother, Margaret Harper Avery. A Celebration of Life is being planned for some point in the near future. Details will be forthcoming. In place of flowers, donations may be sent on Buddy's behalf to either the Marcus Heart & Vascular Center at Piedmont - Atlanta Hospital or Homestead hospice at Hope Foundation 10888 Crabapple Road, Roswell, Georgia 30075. Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com

