AVERY, Charles Oliver Clemons



A Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Charles Oliver Clemons Avery will be held Monday, February 15, 2021, 11:00 AM at Legacy Funeral Home Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Road Jonesboro, Georgia; Pastor Carol L. Jones, officiating. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held Sunday, February 14, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Legacy Chapel. Survivors are his son, Charles D. (Crystal) Avery; daughter, April Sherrer; grandchildren, Temesha Gamble and Demesha Gamble; great grandchildren, Aviah Gray and A'lohn Gray; siblings, Mary Jane Carter and Ruth Avery; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving relatives, friends and colleagues in the upholstery business. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM.



