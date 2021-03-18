AVERY, Annie Ruth



A Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Annie Ruth Avery will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, 11:00 AM at Legacy Funeral Home Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Road Jonesboro, Georgia; Pastor Carol L. Jones, officiating Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Survivors are her daughter, Yuvonka F. Avery; son, Terrance R. Avery; grandchildren, Kirsten Padula, Trevon Padula, Arianna Avery and Terrance Avery, Jr.; sister, Mary Jane Carter; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM



