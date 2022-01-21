AUTRY (BEASLEY), Margaret



It is with great sadness we announce the death of Margaret Beasley Autry of Alpharetta, formerly of Stone Mountain, who passed away unexpectedly on January 14, 2022 at the age of 91 due to complications from surgery. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Amos "Pete" Autry. Margaret is survived by her sons, Andrew Autry, Atlanta, Georgia and Edward Autry and his wife, Hannah, Memphis, Tennessee; granddaughters, Abigail Grace Autry, Winter Park, Florida and Mary Elizabeth Autry, Memphis, Tennessee; brother, Earl Beasley and his wife, Mary; sisters-in-law, Edna Autry and Jane Spaulding; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.



Margaret was born on November 26, 1930 in Avera, Georgia to the late Eddie Beasley and the late Nell Beasley. After graduating from Gibson County High School, Margaret attended Berry College where she excelled in her studies. Through her hard work and diligence Margaret earned a scholarship that paid her to spend her final semester of undergrad studying at Harvard University where she was given the opportunity to develop her own curriculum and teach a classroom of children. Upon graduation from Berry in 1951 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education, Margaret returned to Stone Mountain where she met and married her late husband, Pete.



Using her talents and the tools developed at Berry, Margaret devoted herself to educating thousands of children over a span of 41 years. She was truly a gifted teacher who found joy in helping her students succeed. Margaret's love of teaching was second only to her love for her family, who were the most



important part of her life. Margaret was a devoted wife, an amazing mother, a loving grandmother, a caring teacher and a thoughtful friend. She was loved by all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by many.



A graveside service and burial will be held 2PM, Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Stone Mountain Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring please make donations to the American Cancer Society, The Salvation Army or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Wages & Sons, Stone Mountain Chapel (770) 469-9811.



