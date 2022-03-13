AUTRY, Jane



Jane Autry, age 90, lifelong resident of Dunwoody, GA, peacefully entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.



Funeral services for Jane will be held Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Dunwoody Baptist Church, with Pastors Allen Jackson and Allen Taliaferro officiating. A private burial service will follow for family attendance at New Hope Cemetery, Dunwoody, GA. The family will gather with friends prior to the service from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the church.



A descendant of one of Dunwoody's earliest founding families, the Spruills, Jane was born July 18, 1931, to the late Walter Lane Anderson and the late Lucy Carpenter Anderson; also preceding Jane in death were her beloved husband of 64 years, Clarence Autry; her son, David Andrew Autry; her daughter, Brenda Diane Autry; and brother-in-law, Edwin Parker.



Jane was a lifelong and charter member of Dunwoody Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Chamblee High School Class of 1948. She was the secretary/bookkeeper for Dunwoody Elementary School under several principals and later transitioned to the Occupational Education Center in Dunwoody, ultimately retiring after 30 years with the DeKalb County Board of Education. After retirement, Jane and Clarence spent many happy hours on a Honda Goldwing motorcycle, traveling all over North America, from Florida, to Canada, to California. When not traveling, Jane made sure everyone was always well fed by hosting countless family gatherings and cooking in the church kitchen for Wednesday night suppers and other church events.



Jane is survived by daughters, Denise Autry, Linda Moore and husband Jason, and Nancy Maki; beloved grandchildren, Brian Maki and wife Tasha, Jay Moore and wife Caroline, Kevin Maki and wife Sandra, and Laura Moore Mattison and husband Blake; cherished great-grandchildren, Emily, Kayla, Nora, Andrew, Caleb, and Lea; brother, Kenneth Anderson and wife Alvi; and sister, Carolyn Parker.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.



Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.



