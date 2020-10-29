AUTMAN, Debbie J.



Viewing/Visitation for Mrs. Debbie J. Autman, age 55, will be held on today, Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4 PM - 6 PM, at the AVONDALE/SCOTTDALE Chapel of Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc., 351 N. Clarendon Ave., Scottdale, GA. She will be laid to rest with a private graveside service on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. For live streaming information and to express your condolences, please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, (404)241-5656.

