Austin, Richard

Richard Austin, a dearly loved father and gentleman who loved deeply, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, July 7, 2023. The hallmark of Richard's life was his kindness and generosity of spirit extended to all. An expressive prince of a man, he lived his life in relationship to others, extending God's love to strangers, neighbors, caregivers, friends and family.



Born July 17, 1935, and raised in Atlanta, GA, Richard was the third son of Reba Irene Davis and Lewis Leonard Austin. He was a mischievous, energetic child and an outstanding athlete. During his senior basketball season at Grady High, he led the city of Atlanta in scoring and set the Georgia high school state playoffs' single-game scoring record with 42 points. Richard played on the freshman basketball team at Georgia Tech and treasured the life-long bonds formed with his Sigma Chi fraternity brothers. Usually not one to boast, Richard was quick to share with a smirk his one campus-wide accolade - being voted "the ugliest man on campus" after sporting a nasty shiner from an intramural football game.



A few years after graduating from Georgia Tech, he met Judy Button, in Atlanta on a blind date. It was love at first sight. They married a short five months later in April of 1960, grew their family by two, and flourished together for 56 years until Judy's passing in 2016. Both were devoted to each other, their children, their communities, and their Christian faith.



Richard wisely chose to apply his hard-earned Industrial Engineering degree towards a career in technical sales given his natural people and relationship skills. After taking corporate sales jobs with Goodyear in Akron, OH and Chicago, IL, he was eager to relocate back to the South and took a manufacturers' representative job in Charlotte. Within a few years, he took a bold risk founding his own agency. His was a thriving business built on establishing trust, taking care of customer needs, and building long-term relationships. It is no wonder that when Richard retired, he was the last manufacturers' rep retained by his largest principal after they had transitioned to a direct salesforce years earlier.



Friendships and sports brought Richard tremendous joy. He enjoyed a life-long love of playing golf, loyally supporting his Ramblin' Wreck and taking epic friends and family trips to Ocean Drive, Hilton Head, major sporting events, destinations far and near. Richard was an enthusiastic and reliable spectator who loved nothing more than cheering on his grandchildren throughout their many sporting endeavors. He was also quick to listen and slow to advise, offering his friends an outlet for their greatest hopes and concerns.



Actively serving others was also a significant part of Richard's life. A member of St. John's Episcopal Church of Charlotte since 1966, he served multiple terms on the vestry and as Senior Warden. He served on the board and as President of the River Hills Community Association. Upon his retirement, he volunteered two days a week at the Clover Caring Center. At his much-loved Kanuga Conference Center in the mountains of western NC, he served on the Board of Directors and Board of Visitors. Kanuga was holy ground to both Richard and Judy. Their love for the Kanuga staff and their Kanuga friends was nurtured over four decades including years of support to Kanuga's outreach programs, most notably Camp Bob, which provides an uplifting summer experience to children who otherwise might not be able to attend camp.



Left to cherish his life are his son, Wade Austin, and his wife, Lilla, of Charlotte; daughter, Holly Lamond, and her husband, Bob, of Grand Marais, MN; grandchildren, Davis Austin (Katie Rose) of Charlotte, NC and Garland Almquist (Will) of Atlanta, GA. Special to Richard are his nieces, Marilyn Austin, Jennifer Latimer (Trace); nephews, Bubba Chandler (Laura), Marshall Chandler (Susan), Wesley Chandler; and 11 great-nieces and nephews. Also dear to Richard was his sweetheart of nearly seven years, Deanie Tiddy. Theirs was a sweet companionship highlighted by holding hands, dinners together, and family celebrations.



In addition to his parents and wife Judy, Richard was preceded in death by his beloved big brothers, Stanley Austin and Bobby Austin.



The Austin family extends our sincere gratitude to Dr. Chuck Edwards and staff at Memory and Movement Charlotte and all the caregivers, nurses, and staff of The Cypress, The Stewart Health Center and Hospice & Palliative Care of Charlotte. Our journey with all of you started during our mother's illness in 2014. Your exceptional care for our parents and compassionate support for our family has been such a blessing.



A service to celebrate Richard's life was held at St. John's Episcopal Church, on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 2:00 PM, led by The Rev. Rich Clark.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. John's Episcopal Church, 1623 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC 28226 or Kanuga Conferences, 130 Kanuga Chapel Dr., Hendersonville, NC 28739.



