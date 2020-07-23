AUSTIN, Mae H. Mae H. Austin, age 92, of Powder Springs, GA, passed away July 22, 2020. She is survived by her son, Charles R. Austin of Rockmart, GA, 4 grandchildren, Charlie R. Austin, G. Derrek Austin (Jennifer), Tara A. Graham (Boone) and James W. Austin (Courtney), 7 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and many loving nieces and nephews. Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Willard G. Austin (Pug) in 2004, sons, W.G Austin, Jr. in 1973 and Kenneth J. Austin in 2013, brother, Henry W. Harper in 1985, sisters, Pauline (Polly) Entrekin in 2014 and Mary Martin in 2017. Mae was born May 2, 1928, daughter of the late Robert P. Harper and Dee Allen Harper of Abbeville, GA. Mae was born in Abbeville, but grew up in Fairburn, graduating from Campbell High School and later on to Greenleaf Business School. In 1948, Mae married Willard (Pug) from Mableton, GA. In 1956 she moved her letter to Mt. Harmony Baptist Church along with her husband. Mae's Sunday School class is known as the "Faith Class" which she dearly loved and had lots of great Christian friends. In 1990, Mae retired from Ralph Healey and Associates, Inc., after working 28 years as a secretary/treasurer. Funeral Services will be held Friday, 1 PM, at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Randal Whitten officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service Friday from 12 PM - 1 PM.

