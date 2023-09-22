Austin, Horace

AUSTIN, Sr., Horace Robert



Horace Robert Austin, Sr., passed away peacefully at home on September 14, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jean Ford Austin; sons, Horace Austin, Jr., and Michael Austin; grandchildren, Horace Austin, III, Jessica Works, Anique McMillan; great-grandchildren, Peyton Austin and Matthew McMillan, Jr. Services will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 12:00 PM, at Ariel Bowen Memorial United Methodist Church, 384 Arthur St., Atlanta, GA 30310.





