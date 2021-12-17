Austell, Theodore

AUSTELL, Jr., Theodore



Lt. Commander Theodore Austell Jr., 84 years old.



He was born to the late Theodore Austell Sr. and Annie Austell in Atlanta, Georgia where he attended Booker T. Washington High School and Morehouse College. He married his high school sweetheart, Wilma Boddie Anthony and they spent 65 years together. Commander Austell proudly wore the United States Navy uniform for more than forty years. He enlisted in the Naval Reserves while still in high school, served thirty years on active duty and was the Naval Science Instructor at Frederick Douglass High in Atlanta for ten years. During his naval service he and his family traveled throughout the United States and around the world living a truly adventurous life.



His naval awards include Navy Achievement Medals, Vietnam Service Medals among many others. Commander Austell especially enjoyed promoting and ensuring educational achievement among young people. He was highly instrumental in guiding and helping a large number of his NJROTC cadets and others in winning academic scholarships to many colleges and universities throughout the United States.



Among the highlights of his life with his beloved Wilma, was the celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary in Atlanta with family and friends followed by a cruise on the Mediterranean aboard the luxury ocean liner, Queen Mary II. In addition to their travels in the Navy, the Austells continued to visit the likes of Paris, London, Mexico, Canada and many other destinations. He is survived by his wife Wilma, three sons Theodore III (Renee) Of Great Falls, VA, Trox (Sonja) of Atlanta, GA, Terence, of Orlando, FL and three grandchildren Madison, Gabriel and Theo IV.



Services will be held on Saturday, December 18 at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home in Atlanta, Georgia.



