AUSTELL, Paul Bernard



Paul Bernard Austell was born November 13th, 1956 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Richard Lee Austell Sr. and Mable Holland Austell. Paul was called home to be with the lord on February 24th, 2021. A private graveside service was held on March 2nd, 2021 at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, GA. Preceding him in death are two brothers Samuel J. Austell and Larry V. Austell Sr. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife Vivian Ann Austell , daughters Mrs. Ashley Jackson, Ms. LaDonna Austell and three grandchildren Clara and Sayid Jackson and Sophia Austell. His one brother, four sisters and in-laws and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends with all our love forever. Family can be reached at 404-859-9778.

