Aul, Doris

AUL (HALL), Doris Leite



Doris Hall Leite Aul died peacefully on March 15, 2022, at 96. She was born in Brooklyn Heights, New York on March 7, 1926, to Marguerite Champney Hall and Sherwood James Hall, then grew up in Jacksonville, Florida. Dorie attended the College of Mount St. Vincent in New York City and later the University of Idaho. In 1945, she married her childhood sweetheart, Roy J. Leite, Jr., and spent the next twenty years as a military wife. She was happy to settle down in Atlanta when her husband retired from the Marine Corps and started a new career as an attorney. But Dorie never lost her love for traveling, she and Roy visited countless countries in Europe, Asia, South America, and the Caribbean throughout their married life.



While raising four children, Dorie found time to join the West Paces Ferry Hospital Women's Auxillary as a "pink lady." She also enjoyed serving as a docent at the Governor's Mansion in Buckhead. Her favorite hobby—passion, actually—was for estate sales. Every weekend, Dorie went off in search of her next great find, as thrilled with something she managed to buy for a dollar as much as the many antiques, Oriental rugs, and porcelain vases she carted home. She made lasting friendships with other veteran "salers" who enjoyed the thrill of the hunt as much as she did. Dorie's Catholic faith was also an important part of her life, and she was a member of Christ the King Cathedral for over three decades.



Dorie's philosophy was to embrace "life, love, and laughter." Her wit and humor were legendary. She would introduce Roy to new acquaintances as her "first husband." A favorite pillow on her sofa read, "If you don't have anything nice to say about anyone, come sit by me." When asked about her hobbies, even in her nineties, she'd confide that she'd taken up pole dancing. Dorie loved to wear masks on Halloween and feather boas just for fun and insisted that Champagne was her favorite fruit juice. She frequently asked to be buried with a Chick-fil-A sandwich, or two.



Dorie and Roy were married for over fifty years until his death in 1995. A few years later, she married Clyde Aul, and they also enjoyed traveling and spending time in Manhattan at their condominium near Central Park. When Clyde, too, passed away, Dorie decided, at 82, to move to Manhattan by herself. She continued to enjoy the City, as well as traveling to other countries, until age finally took its toll when she was 92. Dorie spent the last four years of her life at Sunrise of Buckhead. The family is grateful to all the loving caretakers who tended her there.



Dorie is survived by her two sisters; Susan Hall and Janet Bartholomew; as well as four children and their spouses Terry Chandler (Drake), Trisha Donovan (Bill). John Leite (Lisa), and Michael Leite (Christine). She also leaves behind grandchildren Matthew, Sean, Nicole, Ryan, Kevin, Clayton, Ryan, Kellyn, Evan, Jenny; and eighteen great-grandchildren.



Due to Covid-19 concerns, the family will have a private memorial for Dorie, with the interment of her ashes at Arlington Memorial Park, in the near future.



