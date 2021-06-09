AUGUSTINE, Michael J.



Michael J. Augustine died June 5, 2021, peacefully at home. Michael was born in Toledo, Ohio, and moved as an infant to Atlanta in the early Fifties. He grew up here and attended elementary school at St. John the Evangelist School in Hapeville. He graduated from St. Joseph's High School then located in downtown Atlanta in 1970.



Mike spent over 40 years in the jewelry business, first as a store manager for Kay Jewelers, then the past 37 years he was a founding member of DAI and went on to become the Vice President of merchandise and distribution. His meticulous eye for detail and customer satisfaction skills contributed much to the company's success.



He was to all who knew him a very kind and easygoing individual. Well-loved by his family and all his friends and acquaintances, everyone counted on Mike to enjoy whatever activity they were engaged in. From playing cards to watching the Braves or Falcons, Mike could always be counted on to add some humor and wit to the activities. Mike also served as "grill master" for outdoor cookouts.



Mike's love of music started very early in his life, and he could tell you all about band members and their history. Mike attended many concerts in Atlanta, including the Allman Brothers free shows at Piedmont Park. Still to the very last he could tell you about emerging artists in every music category.



Mike was an avid fan of Classic Movies and Public Broadcasting as well. He so enjoyed programs on TCM and PBS frequently discussing them with everyone. Most of all he really loved programs like American Experience and Nova. He was recently enthusiastic about American Oz, Mr. Tornado, and The Vote. He also never missed watching Austin City Limits to see and hear his favorite musicians. Colbert was his go to late night comedian.



Mike was predeceased by his parents Robert and Ann. He is survived by his siblings: Denise, Dana, Diane, Donna, and Rob.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Mike's memory to PBS. Donate to your local station online or to: PBS Foundation, 1225 S. Clark Street, Arlington, VA 22202.



A graveside service is scheduled for 1PM, this Saturday, June 12 at Kennesaw Memorial Park, 1306 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta, GA 30064. Reverend Stephen Yander officiating. [Due to COVID, please wear a mask.]

