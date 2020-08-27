AUDET, Paul Joseph Paul Joseph Audet, age 61, of Atlanta, GA passed away Saturday August 8, 2020. He was born in Pawtucket, RI to Joseph and Doris Audet. Paul graduated from Spring Valley High School in Columbia, SC in 1977. Paul worked for several families in Atlanta as an Estate Manager for over 25 years. He owned and operated Audet Custom Framing and also Antique Accessories; the latter specializing in fine furniture and accessories. There were many notable facets to Paul's personality. He was a passionate animal lover, particularly for his beloved dachshund companion Roxie. Roxie gave him that love only a true pet owner can understand. Traveling also brought joy to Paul, most of the time with dear friends and on occasion a solo trip. His excellent taste for interior design, antiques, and 19th century items brought him so much happiness. He had a knack for recognizing the beauty of antiques and in determining their value, resulting in being sought by many to share his knowledge, creativity, and flair for interior design. One of Paul's gifts, recounted by family and friends, was his sense of humor. He could bring laughter and smiles in an instant. Paul had a generous heart, a gift of friendship, made lemonade out of lemons, was creative, and problem solver. His most admirable trait was his ability to overcome obstacles. He would not let his vision impairment prohibit him from living life on his own terms. His acts of kindness were many. He welcomed others in need to his home, until they were able to make other arrangements. He once purchased a car for a young lady that had fallen on hard times. He extended such kind acts without seeking recognition. Paul remained true to himself, his beliefs, and most of all his independence. He stood up for what he believed in and did not hold back on sharing his opinion. Paul was predeceased by his mother Doris Audet, whom he loved dearly. Paul is survived by his father Joseph Audet and wife Mary, sisters, Theresa Hanley (Brad), Lisa Buckminster (Milburn), Dawn Audet, several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and many friends. Much appreciation for Erin, Bob, and David, who many times fixed his TV, took him on many errands, coordinated appointments, and prepared meals. A special "Thank you" to Paul's dear friend Clark, who provided unconditional friendship. Your daily visits, phone calls, and conversation before and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, is what helped him through the tough days of uncertainty. A private memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date in Columbia, SC. Memorial donations may be made to the Atlanta Zoo, Dachshund Rescue, or an Animal Shelter of your choice.



