Audas, Kathleen

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689094-01_0_0000689094-01-1_20210511.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689094-01_0_0000689094-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">AUDAS (NELSON), Kathleen Jo "Kathy"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Kathleen Jo Audas (Kathy) passed away peacefully May 9th, 2021 surrounded by her children in Rye Brook, NY. Kathy was born May 14th, 1950, to Thomas and Gertrude Nelson in Superior, WI. The family moved to Rhinelander, WI shortly after where Kathy attended school, fell in love, and began working for the Rhinelander telephone company. Kathy married her high-school sweetheart, Jack, and the newlywed couple moved to Atlanta, GA in 1978 where they would spend the next 40 years. Kathy worked for the DeKalb county school system and focused on raising her two children (Megan and Jeffrey). She enjoyed exercising, her friends, baking her famous coffee cake, volunteering, Rod Stewart concerts, and most importantly – her 5 grandchildren.<br/><br/>Kathy was preceded in death by her loving husband Jack Audas, her parents Thomas and Gertrude Nelson, sister Bonnie Mikkelson, brother Pat Nelson, brothers-in-law Richard Hameister and Ken Mikkelson. Survivors include her devoted children Megan (Jay) Morell, Jeffrey Audas, sisters Ginger Taylor and Lori Hartford, brother Rick Nelson, sister-in-law Kathy Hameister, special friend Eugene Emmerich, and her grandchildren John Morell (7), Matthew Morell (5), Caroline Morell (4), Charlotte Morell (1), and Parker Audas (4) who knew her best as "KK".<br/><br/>The family plans to have a private service and eternally rest Kathy and Jack together.</font><br/>