X

Atwell, James

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

WATERS, Jr., James Atwell

James Atwell Waters, Jr. was born in Cartersville, GA September 7, 1928. He was the only child of Elizabeth Campbell Waters and James Atwell Waters, Sr. He attended Georgia Military College, College Park GA He earned a BS from Mercer University in Macon, Ga., and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He earned a master's degree from GA State Agent with the Internal Revenue Service for 35 years. He is survived by his wife of 67 years and 10 months, Dolores; daughter, Catherine R. Waters, son-in-law David J. Sereno; son, Joseph K Waters, daughter-in-law Jamie (Blanchard) Waters. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, 1 PM at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the service is limited to family only. Sign the online guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations to the Saint Vincent de Paul Conference of Our Lady of the Assumption, a charity dear to Jim's heart. Please send to: SVdP Conference/OLA, Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 1406 Hearst Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30319. In memory of James A. Waters, Jr. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta (678-514-1000).

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Fischer Funeral Care & Cremation Services

3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://www.fischerfuneralcare.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.