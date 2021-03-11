WATERS, Jr., James Atwell



James Atwell Waters, Jr. was born in Cartersville, GA September 7, 1928. He was the only child of Elizabeth Campbell Waters and James Atwell Waters, Sr. He attended Georgia Military College, College Park GA He earned a BS from Mercer University in Macon, Ga., and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He earned a master's degree from GA State Agent with the Internal Revenue Service for 35 years. He is survived by his wife of 67 years and 10 months, Dolores; daughter, Catherine R. Waters, son-in-law David J. Sereno; son, Joseph K Waters, daughter-in-law Jamie (Blanchard) Waters. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, 1 PM at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the service is limited to family only. Sign the online guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations to the Saint Vincent de Paul Conference of Our Lady of the Assumption, a charity dear to Jim's heart. Please send to: SVdP Conference/OLA, Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 1406 Hearst Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30319. In memory of James A. Waters, Jr. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta (678-514-1000).

