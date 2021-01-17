ATWATER, Carolyn Griffin



Carolyn Griffin Atwater passed away on January 8, 2021 at the age of 89. She was born in Macon, Georgia on December 6, 1931, the day after her mother's birthday.



Carolyn always enjoyed social and civic occasions. During high school, she was a member of Sigma Alpha sorority. Her family joined Cherokee Heights Methodist Church where she and her sisters were in the choir and where she first set her sights on the love of her life, Bobby Atwater. After graduating from A. L. Miller High School in 1949, she attended Huntington College in Montgomery, Alabama.



Upon returning to Macon in the early 1950s, she began a career as a dental hygienist during which she worked for the VA and several dental practices.



On March 6, 1955, Carolyn married Bobby Atwater at the church where they first met. They had a host of friends in Macon, many of whom became lifelong friends. An excellent cook, Carolyn loved to entertain. She and Bobby were members of Idle Hour Country Club and the Civic Club. As members of the latter, they enjoyed participating in the annual Macon Civic Club Show.



Carolyn was very active in the lives of the two children born while they lived in Macon. She supported daughter Carey in Girl Scouts, cheerleading, and as a member of the Children of the American Revolution. Mother and daughter traveled to the nation's capital several times to attend CAR national conventions. Carolyn and Bobby also chaperoned CAR members on a three-week tour of the United States.



When Bobby received promotions, he, Carolyn, and their family moved first to Warner Robins in 1968 and then to Atlanta in 1971. There, Carolyn continued her career as a dental hygienist. Although self-taught, Carolyn satisfied all requirements set forth by the Georgia Board of Dentistry until she retired in the 1990s.



During son Bob's high school years, Carolyn supported Bob in basketball, baseball, football, and wrestling. Carolyn and Bobby were active in Lakeside High School's Touchdown Club and booster clubs for other sports.



During this time, Carolyn and her family were members of Briarcliff United Methodist Church, where Carolyn served on the Altar Guild and was a member of the United Methodist Women. Later, Carolyn and Bobby joined Oak Grove United Methodist Church.



Carolyn always enjoyed supporting her husband and his career as an excellent hostess and entertainer. Extending her gift of hospitality, Carolyn served as a docent at the Georgia Governor's Mansion for 16 years. On countless occasions, she hosted bridge groups in her home and at the Druid Hills Golf Club where she and Bobby were members.



Besides her career, her hobbies, her husband's career, and her children, travel was a favorite pastime. Bobby and Carolyn's trips took them across North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Africa and Asia. It was hard to keep Carolyn down! She liked to go!



Her parents, Ralph W.E. Griffin and Mildred Strayer Griffin, preceded Carolyn in death. She lost her beloved husband of 64 years, Robert E. Atwater, Jr., just over a year ago. 350,000 victims of coronavirus, the culprit that claimed her life, also preceded Carolyn in death.



Carolyn is survived by her daughter Carey Atwater of Atlanta; son Bob Atwater of Lilburn; her grandsons, Mitchell of Roswell and Jackson of Kennesaw; her siblings, James Griffin (Christine), Jeanette Griffin Chaffin, and Juanita Griffin Woodward (Reverend H. Travis); and several devoted and beloved nieces and nephews.



Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11 AM, at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Highway, NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



Special thanks and affection are offered to the dedicated, caring and kind staff at Arbor Terrace of Decatur where Carolyn lived for the last years of her life.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 1722 Oak Grove Road, Decatur, GA 30033 or The Alzheimer's Association. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

