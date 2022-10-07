ajc logo
Atris, Edward

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ARTIS, Edward

Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Edward Artis will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Murray Cascade Chapel. Interment Lakeside Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to assemble in chapel at 10:30 AM. He is survived by his sons, Eddie Artis Jr. (Darian) and Lorenzo Van Artis (Kim); grandson, Jayden Artis; brother, Frederick Artis (Bettye J); and sister, Delores Coward. Sisters-in-Law, Melba Artis (Willie deceased), Annie Thelma Hawes, Dr. Shirley Griffin, Retha Brown and Delois Crosse (cousin/sister). Nieces and nephews: Brenda Lewis, Tamara Dawkins, Alishia Morgan, Fericka Key, Nadia Artis, Donald Bynum, Toshia Artis, Adayan Artis, Janice Poole, Yvonne "Twiney" Simpson, James "Boonie" Bowman, Jr., Ansylene (Angie) Mitchell, Eugene "Geno" Bowman, Kevin Ripley, Robert Demetrius Griffin, Lydia McNeil, Shiretta Griffin, Deborah C. Thompson, Sandra Talley, Thomas Brown. A host of great-nieces and nephews, cousins, spiritual children, loyal clients and friends. Today, public viewing will be held from 1:00-6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW (corner of Cascade Rd., near I-285) 404-349-3000 mbfh.com. Service can be LIVEStreamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

