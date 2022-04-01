ATRICE, Walker



Mr. Walker Atrice, 70, of Fayetteville, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Public viewing will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 2:00 PM until 8 PM in the chapel of F.L. Sims Funeral Home, 2968 East Point Street, East Point, Georgia 30344.



The Family will receive friends and guests from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.



Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 10:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1947 Brockett Road Tucker, Georgia 30043. Interment Kennedy Memorial Gardens.

