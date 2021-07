ATKINS, Timothy Ezra



Mr. Timothy Ezra Atkins, 27, of Atlanta passed away on July 20, 2021. Family viewing will be 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM. Public viewing will be 12:00 PM -12:45 PM. His service will be held at First Mt. Selah MB Church on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Barrett Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.