Remembering



Cornell Atkins







Who passed away three years ago



on July 27, 2020.







Our hearts are still heavy.



We will always miss and love you.



Gone but not forgotten.







Sadly missed by...



Phyllis (wife)



Corey (son)



Jordan (granddaughter)



Chewy (family pet)



Family and Friends

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com