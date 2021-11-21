ajc logo
X

Athon, Betty

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ATHON, Betty H.

Wife and mother Betty Hughes Athon of Sandy Springs, and formerly Alpharetta, GA, Elmhurst, IL, Naples, FL, and Decatur, GA, died November 13, 2021 of natural causes. Active in garden and bridge clubs, hospital auxiliary and church, notably First United Methodist Church Atlanta, Christ Church Oakbrook (IL) and Roswell United Methodist Church. The family thanks niece Nona Barksdale Lacy and her family for their loving care. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home; interment at Green Lawn Cemetery, Roswell, GA. Memorial donations to the Athon-Hughes-Cook Music Award, University of Georgia School of Music, Athens, GA 30602-1521, or Roswell United Methodist Church.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/roswell-ga/roswell-funeral-home/7127?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Dixon, Robert
1h ago
Duncan, Teresa
1h ago
Grimmett, Rebecca
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top