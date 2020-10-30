ATHA, William Larry



William Larry Atha, age 76 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, Homer and Hazel Atha. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Anita McGiboney Atha, daughter, Meredith Atha, grandson, Vince Atha, siblings, Linda Atha Allen, Wayne and Cherie Atha, Brenda Atha, and Janet and Harold Bridwell. Larry retired from Georgia Building Authority after 25 years of service. He was a member of New Testament Baptist Church, in Loganville, and formerly of Corinth Baptist Church, in Loganville, where he was an active Deacon. Larry was an avid car enthusiast and restored classic cars. He also loved hunting and fishing. The funeral service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2 PM, at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. Interment will follow at Melwood Cemetery, Stone Mountain, GA. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5:30 PM until 8:30 PM at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand that we will be limiting the amount of people at our chapel for visitations and services. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.



