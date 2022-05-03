ATCHISON, Josephine



Florence Josephine Barron was born April 9, 1927 in Toccoa, Georgia into a loving family - her parents, Maude Scott and Virgil Barron. Jo was named for her two grandmothers, Josephine Scott and Florence Barron. The family lived in Toccoa until her older sister was ready to go to college. The father moved the family to Decatur, Georgia so that Alae Risse Barron could attend Agnes Scott College. The middle sister, Ailene Barron Penick, also attended Agnes Scott. After Alae Risse' graduation, the family moved to Atlanta. Jo was educated in the Atlanta Public Schools. She attended Tenth Street School, Okeefe Junior High and Atlanta Girls High. Joe graduated with a B.A. degree from Agnes Schott College, and further degrees from Emory University - an M.Ed and a Specialist Degree in Elementary Education. Jo's professional career was teaching in the Atlanta School system for 43 years. Her longest terms of service were at S.M. Inman Elementary School, E. Rivers Elementary School and Sutton Middle School. She was married in 1959 to Ben Hart Atchison. Their union was blessed with two sons, Scott Hamilton Atchison and Lee Barron Atchison. Jo and Ben created a loving home. They were happily married for 51 years. She was predeceased by her husband, Ben, parents, Maude and Virgil, and sisters Alae Risse and Ailene. She is survived by her sons, Scott and Lee, her grandson Carter, her two nieces, Lindsay Hughes and Risse Berry (Russell) and a host of cousins. Jo was baptized at Atlanta First Baptist Church by Dr. Jim Middleton and her marriage ceremony was performed at this church by Rev. Roy O. McClain. At this time, he was recognized as one of the top ten preachers in the U.S. Joe and Ben remained members of First Baptist until 1972, when they moved their membership to Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church. During that time, she held several leadership roles in Sunday School and was active in the Women's Missionary Union. One of Jo's greatest joys was supporting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. She grew up in a Tech family. Her uncles, Red, Carter and Pat Barron, were outstanding football players at Tech. These three played under Coach Heisman and Alexander. Jo attended games at Tech for over 80 years. A memorial service will be held at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church on May 6 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, 2715 Peachtree St., NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30305 in memory of Jo Atchison.

