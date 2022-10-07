ASHWORTH, Thomas E.



Thomas Ashworth (Tom) joined the Lord on September 29, 2022, at the age of 90. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Alice Faye Hall Ashworth; their son, Boyd Ashworth; daughter-in-law, Holley; and grandson, Thomas Boyd Ashworth. He is also survived by two sisters, India and Sue; and cousins, nieces, and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his son, Ridge Ashworth; his parents, Lillie and Edward Ashworth; his sisters, Francis and Winifred; and brothers, Jim, Hubert, Raymond and Bill. Tom was raised on his family farm in Menlo, Georgia and enlisted in the Navy. After his military service he attended The University of Georgia receiving a degree in Agriculture. At UGA, Tom met his wife, Alice Faye and was a proud member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. Tom fulfilled his childhood dream of being a pilot working in private aviation sales for Beech Aircraft, Hangar One and O'Gara Aviation. Tom served as a Deacon in his church, supported mission groups, and assisted with disaster response from the Southeast United States to Asia. He worked with the Mount Bethel Veteran's Association helping veterans apply for services and drove them to their appointments always with a smile. His stories, smile and spirit of will be missed by many. A celebration of Thomas Ashworth's life will be held at Johnsons Ferry Baptist Church on October 17, 2022, at 2:00 PM.

