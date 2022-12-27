ASHER, Thomas J.



Thomas J. Asher, Prominent Atlanta business and community leader, dies at 86.



Thomas J. Asher, a prominent Atlanta business leader, leading figure in the financial services industry, and a cornerstone of the city's non-profit community, died Sunday after a short illness. He was 86.



A memorial service will be held at 3 PM TODAY Tuesday, December 27, at the Temple on Peachtree Street.



Over the course of his career, Mr. Asher trained so many financial advisors that he became known throughout the industry as "The Dean."



Indeed, Mr. Asher worked in the financial services industry for nearly 50 years, spending much of his career at Robinson-Humphrey in various sales and marketing positions. He ultimately rose to the level of Executive Vice President and member of the Board of Directors. After the firm merged with Smith Barney in 1982, Mr. Asher became a National Sales Director.



Mr. Asher had a long interest in the history of the financial services industry. In 2010, He completed a 35-yard timeline of the history of Wall Street that was permanently installed in the Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business.



Mr. Asher was also a cornerstone of Atlanta's non-profit and philanthropic community. At the time of his death, he had been president and chairman of the Rich Foundation for 12 years and had been a member of the board for more than 40 years. His deep friendship with Lonnie C. King Jr., the prominent Civil Rights leader, shaped much of The Rich Foundation's focus in recent years. Mr. Asher felt it important to highlight the Civil Rights Movement and particularly the Atlanta Student Movement, which was founded by Mr. King.



He also served as chairman of a number of non-profit boards including MedShare International, The Howard School, the Atlanta Alliance on Developmental Disabilities (AADD), the Atlanta Chapter of the American Jewish Committee, The Breman Jewish Museum, Georgia Community Support and Solution (now known as InCommunity). He also served for many years on the board of the Atlanta History Center. He was also on the board of the Piedmont Hospital Foundation. Earlier this year, the Woodruff Arts Center elected Mr. Asher as an honorary life trustee.



He won a number of awards for his community work. Just this month, he was recognized with the Georgia Governor's Award for the Arts and Humanities. In 2016, he received the Selig Distinguished Service Award from the American Jewish Committee. In 1980, he was recognized by Channel 11 Gannett with its Atlanta Community Service Award for his work with the developmentally disabled. In 1999, he received the Heart of Gold Award from the AADD.



Thomas Joseph Asher was born October 14, 1936 in Atlanta to Joseph and Helen Asher. In Atlanta, he attended the Highland School and Marist before going to boarding school at the Asheville School, where he graduated in 1954.



He attended Cornell University where he majored in political science, graduating in 1958. After college, Mr. Asher served for several years in the US Army, both in active duty as well as in the Reserves, attaining the rank of Captain.



On June 23, 1959 (a Tuesday), he married Rosalie Spring Savitt, from Hartford, CT, whom he had met at Cornell. Ms. Savitt was the daughter of William and Helen Savitt.



Mr. Asher had many passions, including a lifelong love of tennis and collecting memorabilia. Over the course of his life, he had many collections, including folk art, Coca-Cola memorabilia, fountain pens, and antique typewriters. As the grandson of one of the first Georgia Tech enrollees, he was a passionate fan of Georgia Tech sports.



He also loved the theater and would routinely travel with his wife to New York City to watch the latest Broadway shows. During his life, he had been a member of both The Standard Club and the Piedmont Driving Club.



In addition to his wife, Mr. Asher is survived by his older brother, Norman Asher (Barbara Eisenberg); his three children, Joey Asher (Johanna), of Cold Spring, NY, Hugh Asher (Kathy), of Atlanta, and Dr. Juliet Asher Golden (Michael), of Atlanta. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Benjamin Asher (Meredith), of San Rafael, CA, Elliott Asher, of Boulder, CO, Annie Asher, of New York City, and Andrew Asher, Kallie Asher, Aaron Asher, Samantha Asher Golden, Jacqueline Asher Golden, all of Atlanta.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to MedShare International, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, or The Temple.



