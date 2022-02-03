Asher, Lois

ASHER (SCHECKET), Lois



Lois Schecket Asher, 81, of Atlanta, GA passed away February 1, 2022. Lois was lovingly surrounded by her children as she passed. Lois was born April 10, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan to Jacob and Shirley Schecket. Upon graduating high school, Lois came to visit her big sister, Beverly and her family, and never left. Shortly after arriving in Atlanta, mom met and married Murray Asher who preceded her in death. Mom was a huge UGA football fan as well as an avid Falcons fanatic (despite their many "winning" seasons). She loved reading, Mah Jongg, her 4-legged friends (more than her own children), T.V crime and drama shows, puzzles, and her grandchildren. Mrs. Asher is survived by her three children, Barry (Beth) Asher, Jeff (Sheila) Asher, and Lynn Asher and Mike Cox. Grandchildren; Jacob, Sam, Ethan, and Frannie. She was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Schecket, and sister, Beverly Epstein. Donations may be sent to the charity of your choice. A graveside funeral will be held at 9:30 AM, today, Thursday, February 3rd at Greenwood Cemetery in Atlanta. To view a livestream of the funeral and to sign the online guest book, visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

