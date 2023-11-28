ASHER, Frances Harry



April 19, 1932 -



November 26, 2023



Frances Harry Asher, 91, of Cumming, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 26, 2023.



She was born April 19, 1932, in Lagrange, Georgia, daughter of the late Grover Harry and Maude Pierce Harry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by James Francis Asher; and siblings Mildred Earles, Lewis Harry, and Geraldine H. Howard.



Frances attended Lagrange High School and Perry Business School and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She moved to Atlanta in 1965 and began a decades-long career at Cox Broadcasting, becoming a board member of the Atlanta chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and helping to organize its local Emmy Awards each year. An avid singer, she was a member of the Atlanta Symphony Chorus and the choir at the Cathedral of Christ the King, where she was a member.



Following the death of Jim Asher, she assumed ownership and management of his popular Ansley Mall lunchtime spot, Crops & B, and later became proprietor of Butterfields on West Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Despite her many accomplishments and talents, she was most proud of her family. She and Jim had four daughters, nine beloved grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was a generous and caring mother, grandmother, and friend who loved to open her home during the holiday season to celebrate with musical performances from family and friends, and readings ranging from the Bible to the "The Night Before Christmas." She was dearly loved by all.



Frances is survived by her daughters Laura Fulton, Leslie Dekle, Leigh Asher-Rabun and Lynn Podsiadlo; sons-in-law, Lee Rabun and Bob Podsiadlo; grandchildren, Noel McClain, Ashley Dekle, Allison Dekle, Natalie Rabun, Emily Rabun, Bobby Podsiadlo, Jimmy Podsiadlo, Catherine Podsiadlo and Mary Podsiadlo; great-grandchild, Cameron McClain; and her nieces and nephews.



A celebration of her life service will be held graveside on Wednesday, November 29 at 11:00 AM in Hillview Cemetery, LaGrange, GA. The visitation will be held at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Lagrange, GA on Wednesday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.



The family has requested that donations be made in her honor to either of two organizations she long supported, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society.



Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.shlagrange.com.



Arrangements are entrusted to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, GA 30240, and can be reached at (706) 884-8636.



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