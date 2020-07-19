Ash, Barbara

ASH (WHITE), Barbara Barbara White Ash was born to the late Winnie and Willie Lee White on February 3, 1942. She was the oldest of eight children and raised in the Summer Hill community of Atlanta, Georgia. She attended David T. Howard High School in Atlanta, GA. Barbara married Edward Ash, Sr., in 1958 and was married for 61 years. She was the mother of 8 children, grandmother of 15 and great grandmother of 12. Barbara held a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Education from National-Louis University and a Master of Arts in Education (MS) focusing in Special Education from West Georgia College. She was an educator, employed with the Dekalb County School System, where she was a special education teacher. Barbara was also active in ministry, community service and civic affairs. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Willie Lee White, Sr. and Winnie C. White, siblings, Rosetta Jones, Sandra Strange, Willie Lee White, Jr., Brenda Blossomgame, Ronald Leon White and Bernard White, and daughter, Christy Ash. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted husband, Edward Ash, Sr., eight children, Edward Ash, Jr. (Leisha), Erica Davis (Julius), Dana Ash, Richard Ash (Audrey), Lachandra Newsome (Calvin, Sr.), Timothy Ash, Sr. (Joyfonia), D'Andre Ash (Sheree) and Denard Ash (Chawanis), sister, Vivian Johnson, fifteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, a host nieces, nephews, family and friends. Final arrangements are as follows. Final Viewing: Monday, July 20, 2020 6 PM - 8 PM, and Funeral Service: Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11 AM (Limited capacity). Service to be streamed live via Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. WATCH LIVE...https://www.levettfuneralhome.com. Both Final Viewing and Funeral Service to take place at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home located at 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034.

