Asa, Hilliard



In Loving Memory of



Dr. Asa G. Hilliard III:









On this day, the 90th anniversary of my beloved Asa G. Hilliard III's birth, our hearts weigh both heavy with the ache of missing him and lightened by the immense gratitude for the time we had with him. As a family, we reflect on the warmth of his smile, the strength of his convictions, and the profound love he shared with each of us. While the pain of his absence never truly fades, we find solace in knowing that his legacy lives on, unwavering and enduring.As a loving husband, father, and grandfather, Asa's impact extended far beyond his groundbreaking work. His dedication to ensuring that every Black and Brown child received an education that allows them to see their imprint of excellence in every lesson they are taught and, thereby, their full potential for excellence, was not just a professional endeavor, but a deeply personal one. Our home was a testament to his passion, filled with discussions, books, and the resounding laughter of our family gatherings. The void he left behind is palpable, yet his spirit remains a guiding light for us all.As we gather to celebrate his birthday, we find comfort in the knowledge that his tireless efforts continue to bear fruit. His pioneering spirit is reflected in the lives he touched and the initiatives he championed. Each step taken toward a more equitable education system is a tribute to his enduring legacy, continuing to stand resolute, even in the face of the current onslaught against educational equality that he always predicted would remain. While his physical presence is dearly missed, the values, love, and commitment he instilled in us resonate in everything we do.Happy birthday, dearest Asa, Popeye, Pop, Dad, Nana Baffour. Though you are no longer here to share this day with us, your memory, teachings, and unyielding love continue to weave through our lives. We honor you by carrying forth your mission with the same fervor and dedication that you exemplified, ensuring that your dream of equal educational opportunities for every child, regardless of their background, becomes an unassailable reality.Until we are together again in eternity!Maat Kheru

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com