ARVESEN, Marguerite



Marguerite Arvesen, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend passed away after a long and love-filled life on March 4, 2023. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Ernest. She is survived by her children, Andrew (Danielle), Alan (Michelle), and Christina (Greg); along with three grandchildren. A life-long learner, she was a proud graduate of the University of Florida and Kennesaw State University. She was an avid reader and you were guaranteed a win if she was on your trivia team. She was artistic and often sought out for her calligraphy and storytelling skills. Throughout her life she was an enthusiastic traveler and visited six continents, every state, every Canadian province, and countries too numerous to mention. She was particularly fond of telling the story of her and her roommate getting locked out of a Paris train station one night until the night watchman took pity on them and invited them in for tea and sweets. Originally from Florida, she made her home and raised her family in Atlanta, Georgia before spending her last few years in Colorado. Marguerite was a supporter of her local Friends of the Library Chapter, the American Cancer Society, and the Arthritis Foundation; those wishing to memorialize her are encouraged to make a donation to one of these charities.

