Obituaries
1 hour ago

ARTIS, Ruby

Celebration of Life Service for Ruby Dean Kilgore Jones Artis will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at Greater Fairhill Baptist Church, 701 Hamilton E. Holmes Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Bishop Samuel Christian, pastor. Her body will lie instate at 11:00 AM on the day of service. Interment Westview Cemetery. Due to COVID; we are requesting everyone please wear a mask. Ruby is survived by her four children, Wayne Jones (Carolyn), Carolyn Jones Moore (the late Reverend Ronald Moore), Jennifer Jones, and Staci Jones Alexander (Jason); six grandchildren, Nathan Jones (Crystal), Jennifer Clemmons (Christopher), Stephanie Davis, Benjamin Moore, Campbell Alexander and Clarke Alexander; and five great-grandchildren, Christopher "CJ" Clemmons Jr, Caleb Clemmons, Caden Clemmons, Dean Arrington "DA" Jones and Jillian Jones. Today, public viewing will be from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Services can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers




