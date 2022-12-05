ARTHUR, Leonard H.



Leonard H. "Len" Arthur, 79, passed away peacefully at home in Snellville, Georgia, on 12/01/2022 after a 3-year battle with cancer. He was born in Meridian, Mississippi, on 07/23/1943 to the late F.L. and Nina Aycock Arthur. Len worked for IBM for 30 years and, after retirement, operated a small consulting firm for 16 years. He loved fishing, camping, and spending time with his family. He was a member of Snellville United Methodist Church for 14 years. Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joe Ann Arthur; daughter, Karla Arthur; granddaughter, Sydney Hargrove; and fur babies, Peaches and Ginger. Survived by loving wife of 59 years, Brenda Brewer Arthur; daughters, Shannon Arthur Wilkes and Kimberly Arthur Hargrove (Ron); grandchildren, Lindsay Macon Rahtz (Sterling), David Garret Hargrove (Stephanie), Brian Wilkes and Mae Wilkes; great-grandchildren, Cayson Fears, Lennon Rahtz, Finn Rahtz, Raiden Hargrove and Willow Hargrove; special cousins/siblings Carolyn Aycock Watson (Calvin), Cynthia Aycock Nichols (Bruce), Connie Aycock Crosby (Johnny), Candis Aycock Wood (George), and Sam Aycock (Elizabeth); as well as many other family members and friends. Graveside service will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Reeds Chapel United Methodist Church in Louin, Mississippi. A Celebration of Life will be held in Snellville, Georgia, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society or Snellville United Methodist Church.

