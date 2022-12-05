ajc logo
X

Arthur, Leonard

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ARTHUR, Leonard H.

Leonard H. "Len" Arthur, 79, passed away peacefully at home in Snellville, Georgia, on 12/01/2022 after a 3-year battle with cancer. He was born in Meridian, Mississippi, on 07/23/1943 to the late F.L. and Nina Aycock Arthur. Len worked for IBM for 30 years and, after retirement, operated a small consulting firm for 16 years. He loved fishing, camping, and spending time with his family. He was a member of Snellville United Methodist Church for 14 years. Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joe Ann Arthur; daughter, Karla Arthur; granddaughter, Sydney Hargrove; and fur babies, Peaches and Ginger. Survived by loving wife of 59 years, Brenda Brewer Arthur; daughters, Shannon Arthur Wilkes and Kimberly Arthur Hargrove (Ron); grandchildren, Lindsay Macon Rahtz (Sterling), David Garret Hargrove (Stephanie), Brian Wilkes and Mae Wilkes; great-grandchildren, Cayson Fears, Lennon Rahtz, Finn Rahtz, Raiden Hargrove and Willow Hargrove; special cousins/siblings Carolyn Aycock Watson (Calvin), Cynthia Aycock Nichols (Bruce), Connie Aycock Crosby (Johnny), Candis Aycock Wood (George), and Sam Aycock (Elizabeth); as well as many other family members and friends. Graveside service will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Reeds Chapel United Methodist Church in Louin, Mississippi. A Celebration of Life will be held in Snellville, Georgia, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society or Snellville United Methodist Church.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘Every job open’ now for Falcons, including Marcus Mariota’s7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs draw No. 4 Ohio State in College Football Playoff
10h ago

15-year-old shot dead at Clayton County party attended by hundreds, police say
9h ago

Credit: AJC

Walker, Warnock close Senate runoff with divergent strategies
6h ago

Credit: AJC

Walker, Warnock close Senate runoff with divergent strategies
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Arthur Smith: Changes will be made
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Berg, Jeffrey
2h ago
Kellett, Samuel
Harris, Terry
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

PHOTOS: College Park Christmas Parade
College football scoreboard: Scores from ACC, SEC and other championship games
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top