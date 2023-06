ARTERBRIDGE, Jr., Gilbert "Gil"



Mr. Gilbert Leon "Gil" Arterbridge, Jr., age 74, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on May 28, 2023.



His final request was to be cremated and then scattered at sea. No public services will be held but he wishes for his friends and family to remember the fun they had together.



