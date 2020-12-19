ARROWOOD, Brenda
Age 83, of Alto, passed Dec. 17, 2020. Services Dec. 20, 2:00 PM at Whitfield Funeral Home, Baldwin, GA.
Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel - Baldwin
1370 Industrial Blvd
